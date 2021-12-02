Short Interest in Hulic Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HULCF) Expands By 35.0%

Hulic Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HULCF) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 178,200 shares, a growth of 35.0% from the October 31st total of 132,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:HULCF remained flat at $$9.75 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.44. Hulic has a one year low of $9.60 and a one year high of $9.75.

Get Hulic alerts:

Separately, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Hulic in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Hulic Co, Ltd. engages in the development, rental, sale, and brokerage of real estate properties in Japan. The company operates through three segments: Real Estate, Insurance, and Hotels and Inns. Its property portfolio includes office buildings, commercial buildings, residential rental buildings, hotels, and other properties.

See Also: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Receive News & Ratings for Hulic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hulic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.