Short Interest in Iberdrola, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IBDSF) Expands By 33.9%

Iberdrola, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IBDSF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 360,400 shares, an increase of 33.9% from the October 31st total of 269,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 359,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:IBDSF traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $11.24. The company had a trading volume of 431,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,199. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.08. Iberdrola has a one year low of $10.00 and a one year high of $15.47.
About Iberdrola
Featured Story: Quiet Period Expirations Explained
Receive News & Ratings for Iberdrola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iberdrola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.