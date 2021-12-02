Short Interest in Iberdrola, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IBDSF) Expands By 33.9%

Iberdrola, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IBDSF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 360,400 shares, an increase of 33.9% from the October 31st total of 269,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 359,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:IBDSF traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $11.24. The company had a trading volume of 431,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,199. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.08. Iberdrola has a one year low of $10.00 and a one year high of $15.47.

About Iberdrola

Iberdrola SA is a holding company, which engages in the generation, distribution, trading, and marketing of electricity. It operates through the following businesses: Networks, Liberalized, Renewables and Other Businesses. The Networks business engages in the transmission and distribution of energy businesses, as well as those of any other regulated nature, originating in Spain, the United Kingdom, the United States and Brazil.

