Short Interest in IGO Limited (OTCMKTS:IPGDF) Rises By 35.6%

IGO Limited (OTCMKTS:IPGDF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 567,700 shares, an increase of 35.6% from the October 31st total of 418,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,419.3 days.
Shares of IPGDF remained flat at $$7.28 during trading hours on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.64. IGO has a 1 year low of $3.52 and a 1 year high of $7.42.
IGO Company Profile
