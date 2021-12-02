Short Interest in Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO) Expands By 58.8%

Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO) saw a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 64,000 shares, an increase of 58.8% from the October 31st total of 40,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 204,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Spring Creek Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $6,788,000. Beck Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. Beck Capital Management LLC now owns 79,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,229,000 after buying an additional 12,448 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 33.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 52,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,803,000 after buying an additional 13,200 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 924,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,456,000 after buying an additional 49,629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco Water Resources ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $297,000.

Get Invesco Water Resources ETF alerts:

Shares of PHO traded up $1.40 during trading on Thursday, reaching $58.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 143,293. The company has a fifty day moving average of $57.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.12. Invesco Water Resources ETF has a twelve month low of $44.61 and a twelve month high of $60.95.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were issued a $0.019 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 20th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.13%.

Invesco Water Resources ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Water Resources Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price yield of the NASDAQ OMX US Water Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund generally will invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Underlying Index. The Underlying Index seeks to track the performance of the United States exchange-listed companies that create products designed to conserve and purify water for homes, businesses and industries.

See Also: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Water Resources ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Water Resources ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.