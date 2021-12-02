Short Interest in Itamar Medical Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITMR) Drops By 39.1%

Itamar Medical Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITMR) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 101,800 shares, a decrease of 39.1% from the October 31st total of 167,100 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 196,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Light Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Itamar Medical by 56.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 586,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,810,000 after buying an additional 211,420 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Itamar Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $13,057,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Itamar Medical by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 386,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,105,000 after buying an additional 5,223 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Itamar Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $11,522,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Itamar Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $9,746,000. 42.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ITMR traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $30.64. 25,534 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 83,273. Itamar Medical has a twelve month low of $16.36 and a twelve month high of $30.78. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $493.55 million, a PE ratio of -22.64 and a beta of 0.72.

Itamar Medical (NASDAQ:ITMR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.32). On average, equities analysts predict that Itamar Medical will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ITMR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut Itamar Medical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.85 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. SVB Leerink cut Itamar Medical from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Alliance Global Partners cut Itamar Medical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Itamar Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Cowen cut Itamar Medical from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Itamar Medical has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.37.

About Itamar Medical

Itamar Medical Ltd. engages in the research, development, marketing, selling, and leasing of non-invasive medical devices based on peripheral arterial tone signals. It develops and markets two products, namely, WatchPAT and EndoPAT. The WatchPAT diagnoses sleep apnea, which has been proven to be a substantial risk factor in cardiac disease.

