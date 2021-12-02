Short Interest in Landec Co. (NASDAQ:LNDC) Decreases By 29.3%

Landec Co. (NASDAQ:LNDC) saw a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 556,200 shares, a decline of 29.3% from the October 31st total of 786,200 shares. Approximately 1.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 104,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.3 days.

Landec stock traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $8.96. 760 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 130,221. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market cap of $263.98 million, a PE ratio of -8.18 and a beta of 1.11. Landec has a 12-month low of $7.65 and a 12-month high of $12.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.65.

Landec (NASDAQ:LNDC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 28th. The basic materials company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.12). Landec had a negative return on equity of 3.37% and a negative net margin of 5.80%. The company had revenue of $128.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.11) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Landec will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LNDC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Landec from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Landec from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Barrington Research reduced their price objective on shares of Landec from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Roth Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Landec from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.50.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Landec by 2.3% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 60,776 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $684,000 after buying an additional 1,390 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Landec by 5.9% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 38,132 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 2,137 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Landec by 126.2% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,036 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 2,252 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Landec by 9.2% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 26,758 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 2,261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Landec during the second quarter worth about $26,000. 85.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Landec Company Profile

Landec Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of health and wellness products for food and biomaterials markets. It operates through the following segments: Curation Foods, Lifecore, and Others. The Curation Foods segment includes activities to market and pack specialty packaged whole and fresh-cut fruit and vegetables.

