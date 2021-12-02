Short Interest in Li Ning Company Limited (OTCMKTS:LNNGF) Rises By 98.6%

Li Ning Company Limited (OTCMKTS:LNNGF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,033,500 shares, a growth of 98.6% from the October 31st total of 520,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 607.9 days.

OTCMKTS LNNGF opened at $11.22 on Thursday. Li Ning has a 12 month low of $5.28 and a 12 month high of $13.72. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.45 and a 200-day moving average of $11.22.

About Li Ning

Li Ning Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of sporting goods. The company focuses on the research and development, design, manufacture, distribution, and retail of products including footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories for professional and leisure purposes. It operates through the LI-NING Brand and All Other Brands segments.

