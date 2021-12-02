Short Interest in MDH Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:MDH) Grows By 46.3%

MDH Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:MDH) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 97,900 shares, a growth of 46.3% from the October 31st total of 66,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 73,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in MDH Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth $170,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new position in MDH Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth $213,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC boosted its holdings in MDH Acquisition by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 33,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 5,845 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in MDH Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth $415,000. Finally, Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. boosted its holdings in MDH Acquisition by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 46,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 1,048 shares during the period. 42.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get MDH Acquisition alerts:

MDH Acquisition stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $9.82. The stock had a trading volume of 63,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,960. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.86. MDH Acquisition has a one year low of $9.60 and a one year high of $9.93.

MDH Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in transportation and logistics, telecommunications, financial services, and professional services industries.

Featured Article: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Receive News & Ratings for MDH Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MDH Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.