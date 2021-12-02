Short Interest in Mineral Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:MALRF) Expands By 57.6%

Mineral Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:MALRF) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 203,800 shares, an increase of 57.6% from the October 31st total of 129,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 156.8 days.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Mineral Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th.

Shares of MALRF stock traded up $0.60 on Thursday, reaching $32.25. The company had a trading volume of 115 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,322. The company has a 50-day moving average of $31.33 and a 200-day moving average of $36.70. Mineral Resources has a 12 month low of $11.30 and a 12 month high of $44.65.

Mineral Resources Ltd. engages in mining and processing of mineral properties. The firm operates through the following segments: Mining Services; Commodities; and Central. It offers contract crushing, infrastructure, and recovery of base metals concentrate. The company was founded by Christopher J. Ellison on February 27, 2006 and is headquartered in Perth, Australia.

