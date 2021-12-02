Short Interest in Oaktree Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:OACB) Increases By 47.9%

Oaktree Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:OACB) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,700 shares, an increase of 47.9% from the October 31st total of 16,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 49,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

OACB traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $9.86. 10,450 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 106,758. Oaktree Acquisition Corp. II has a 12-month low of $9.55 and a 12-month high of $11.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.86.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bain Capital Credit LP increased its stake in Oaktree Acquisition Corp. II by 466.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bain Capital Credit LP now owns 1,012,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,923,000 after buying an additional 833,841 shares during the period. Fortress Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in Oaktree Acquisition Corp. II by 136.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fortress Investment Group LLC now owns 351,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,447,000 after acquiring an additional 202,767 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP grew its holdings in Oaktree Acquisition Corp. II by 37.3% during the 3rd quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 967,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,485,000 after acquiring an additional 262,784 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in Oaktree Acquisition Corp. II during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,204,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Oaktree Acquisition Corp. II by 3,300,411.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 297,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,935,000 after acquiring an additional 297,037 shares in the last quarter. 52.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oaktree Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses in the industrial and consumer sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

