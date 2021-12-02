Short Interest in PARK24 Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PKCOY) Drops By 30.0%

PARK24 Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PKCOY) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decline of 30.0% from the October 31st total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.0 days.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on PARK24 in a report on Friday, September 24th. They issued an “underweight” rating for the company.

Get PARK24 alerts:

PKCOY traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $13.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 779. PARK24 has a 52-week low of $13.93 and a 52-week high of $22.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.13.

Park24 Co, Ltd. engages in the parking lot business. Its operations are carried out through the following business divisions: Parking Business, Mobility Business and Overseas Business. The Parking Business division provides hourly parking slots as well as a broad array of parking services such as facility management services for visitor parking of administrative authorities and hospitals, and the management of monthly parking services.

Recommended Story: Discover Your Risk Tolerance



Receive News & Ratings for PARK24 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PARK24 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.