Short Interest in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) Decreases By 34.2%

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,020,000 shares, a drop of 34.2% from the October 31st total of 1,550,000 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 492,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on POR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Portland General Electric from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. TheStreet raised Portland General Electric from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.33.

Portland General Electric stock traded up $1.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $50.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 474,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 565,575. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $49.00 and its 200 day moving average is $49.02. The company has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a PE ratio of 19.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Portland General Electric has a 52-week low of $40.14 and a 52-week high of $52.47.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $642.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $550.87 million. Portland General Electric had a return on equity of 8.66% and a net margin of 9.81%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Portland General Electric will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 23rd. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.19%.

In related news, VP Larry Neal Bekkedahl sold 5,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.87, for a total transaction of $264,537.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 13,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $676,436.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in POR. Front Row Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 507.1% during the 2nd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 595 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Portland General Electric during the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Portland General Electric during the 3rd quarter worth about $54,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Portland General Electric during the 3rd quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Portland General Electric during the 1st quarter worth about $57,000. 93.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Portland General Electric Company Profile

Portland General Electric Co is a vertically integrated electric utility company, which engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail of electricity. The firm sells electricity and natural gas in the wholesale market to utilities, brokers, and power marketers. It also serves residential, commercial and non-residential customers.

