Short Interest in Presidio Property Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:SQFT) Drops By 49.2%

Presidio Property Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:SQFT) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,100 shares, a decrease of 49.2% from the October 31st total of 25,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 108,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of NASDAQ SQFT opened at $3.71 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.90. Presidio Property Trust has a one year low of $2.63 and a one year high of $10.24.

Presidio Property Trust (NASDAQ:SQFT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $4.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.89 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.20) EPS.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Investors of record on Monday, December 6th will be paid a $0.104 dividend. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.21%. This is a positive change from Presidio Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 3rd.

Separately, Aegis reduced their price objective on Presidio Property Trust from $6.00 to $5.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 15th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Presidio Property Trust by 567.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 6,674 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Presidio Property Trust during the third quarter worth $38,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in Presidio Property Trust during the first quarter worth $36,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in Presidio Property Trust during the second quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Presidio Property Trust during the second quarter worth $43,000.

Presidio Property Trust Company Profile

The Company is an internally managed, diversified REIT (formerly named NetREIT). The Company acquires, owns and manages a geographically diversified portfolio of real estate assets including office, industrial, retail and model home residential properties leased to homebuilders located throughout the United States.

