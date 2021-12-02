Short Interest in Ryohin Keikaku Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RYKKY) Declines By 31.1%

Ryohin Keikaku Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RYKKY) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,600 shares, a drop of 31.1% from the October 31st total of 27,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 83,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of RYKKY stock traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $15.54. 379,340 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,606. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.04. Ryohin Keikaku has a one year low of $15.43 and a one year high of $25.87.

Ryohin Keikaku Company Profile

Ryohin Keikaku Co, Ltd. engages in the operation of exclusive stores of MUJI. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Business, East Asia Business, Europe and Americas Business, South-West Asia and Oceania Business, and Others. The Domestic Business segment handles the procurement, logistics, and product sales across Japan through the internet and domestic stores.

