Short Interest in Sabre Gold Mines Corp. (OTCMKTS:SGLDF) Declines By 35.9%

Sabre Gold Mines Corp. (OTCMKTS:SGLDF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 38,600 shares, a drop of 35.9% from the October 31st total of 60,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 247,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
SGLDF traded down $0.00 on Thursday, hitting $0.06. 18,151 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 101,871. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.39. Sabre Gold Mines has a twelve month low of $0.05 and a twelve month high of $0.12.
About Sabre Gold Mines
