Short Interest in Sesen Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:SESN) Declines By 27.7%

Sesen Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:SESN) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,040,000 shares, a decrease of 27.7% from the October 31st total of 13,880,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,200,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Sesen Bio by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 26,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 3,416 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in Sesen Bio in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. bought a new position in Sesen Bio in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. bought a new position in Sesen Bio in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in Sesen Bio by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 115,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.81% of the company’s stock.

SESN stock opened at $1.01 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $201.46 million, a P/E ratio of -4.04 and a beta of 0.64. Sesen Bio has a 12 month low of $0.70 and a 12 month high of $6.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.31.

Sesen Bio (NASDAQ:SESN) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.43. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sesen Bio will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SESN. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on shares of Sesen Bio from $7.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sesen Bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 target price for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut shares of Sesen Bio from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th.

About Sesen Bio

Sesen Bio, Inc engages in designing, engineering, and developing of targeted protein therapeutics. It offers the Vicinium and Proxinium which target tumor cell surface antigens that allow for rapid internalization into the targeted cancer cell and also have limited expression on normal cells. The company was founded by Reza Dana, K.

