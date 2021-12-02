Short Interest in Tekla Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH) Decreases By 37.4%

Tekla Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 165,100 shares, a decline of 37.4% from the October 31st total of 263,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 108,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. National Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Tekla Healthcare Investors by 12.0% during the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,034,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tekla Healthcare Investors during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Tekla Healthcare Investors by 15.4% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of Tekla Healthcare Investors by 5.5% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 27,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $698,000 after acquiring an additional 1,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Tekla Healthcare Investors by 6.9% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 187,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,818,000 after acquiring an additional 12,143 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Tekla Healthcare Investors alerts:

HQH stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Thursday, hitting $23.75. 120,209 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 132,349. Tekla Healthcare Investors has a 52 week low of $22.03 and a 52 week high of $28.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.50.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.59%.

Tekla Healthcare Investors Company Profile

Tekla Healthcare Investors is a closed-end investment fund, which engages in investing in the healthcare industry including biotechnology, medical devices, and pharmaceuticals. Its objective is to provide long-term capital appreciation through investments in companies in the healthcare industry. The company was founded on October 31, 1986 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Featured Article: CD Ladder

Receive News & Ratings for Tekla Healthcare Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tekla Healthcare Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.