Short Interest in Vera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERA) Decreases By 32.4%

Vera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERA) saw a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 125,200 shares, a drop of 32.4% from the October 31st total of 185,100 shares. Currently, 1.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 78,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vera Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $38,475,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vera Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $22,170,000. Octagon Capital Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Vera Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $15,008,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vera Therapeutics by 52,857.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 314,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,449,000 after buying an additional 313,444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vera Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $1,079,000. 64.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VERA opened at $33.28 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.61 and a 200 day moving average of $18.42. Vera Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $11.30 and a fifty-two week high of $37.11.

Vera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $0.33. As a group, research analysts predict that Vera Therapeutics will post -2.92 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vera Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th.

Vera Therapeutics Company Profile

Vera Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for patients with serious immunological diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is atacicept, a fusion protein self-administered as a subcutaneous injection that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for patients with immunoglobulin A nephropathy.

