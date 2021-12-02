Sidoti Downgrades Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC) to Neutral

Sidoti downgraded shares of Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has $175.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Balchem from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Stephens lowered Balchem from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and boosted their price target for the company from $140.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Balchem from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Get Balchem alerts:

Shares of BCPC stock opened at $157.24 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $156.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $141.52. Balchem has a one year low of $102.77 and a one year high of $174.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a PE ratio of 54.79 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.08.

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.02. Balchem had a return on equity of 13.46% and a net margin of 12.17%. The business had revenue of $197.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Balchem by 73.5% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 49,359 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,479,000 after purchasing an additional 20,910 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Balchem by 17.5% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,259 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the period. Man Group plc raised its position in shares of Balchem by 14.4% during the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 2,125 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. raised its position in shares of Balchem by 47.6% during the second quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 2,482 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Balchem by 10.0% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 26,434 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,470,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. 87.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Balchem

Balchem Corp. provides marketing of specialty performance ingredients and products. It operates through the following segments: Human Nutrition and Health, Animal Nutrition and Health, Specialty Products and Industrial Products. The Human Nutrition and Health segment supplies ingredients in the food and beverage industry, providing customized solutions in powder, solid and liquid flavor delivery systems, spray dried emulsified powder systems, and cereal systems.

Featured Story: Street Name

Receive News & Ratings for Balchem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Balchem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.