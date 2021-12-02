Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $3.85 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Signature Bank in a note issued to investors on Monday, November 29th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Haire now anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $3.85 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $3.87. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $305.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Signature Bank’s Q1 2022 earnings at $3.76 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $3.94 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $4.15 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $4.38 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $16.25 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $4.73 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $5.81 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $22.00 EPS.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on SBNY. UBS Group increased their target price on Signature Bank from $288.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Signature Bank from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James increased their target price on Signature Bank from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Wedbush increased their target price on Signature Bank from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Maxim Group increased their target price on Signature Bank from $330.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Signature Bank has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $310.20.

SBNY opened at $305.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $18.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.94. Signature Bank has a 52-week low of $115.00 and a 52-week high of $342.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.91. The business’s fifty day moving average is $305.55 and its 200-day moving average is $268.31.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $3.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.72 by $0.16. Signature Bank had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 37.52%. The firm had revenue of $512.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $513.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.62 EPS.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th were given a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.06%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in Signature Bank by 51.9% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 22,642 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,562,000 after purchasing an additional 7,734 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Signature Bank by 0.6% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 183,577 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,096,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in Signature Bank by 6.3% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 13,625 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,347,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Signature Bank by 125.0% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,818 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 2,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Signature Bank by 2.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 737,535 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $181,175,000 after purchasing an additional 16,812 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Signature Bank Company Profile

Signature Bank engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Specialty Finance segments. The Commercial Banking segment comprises of commercial real estate lending, commercial and industrial lending, and commercial deposit gathering activities.

