Silence Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLN) Shares Gap Up to $23.00

Silence Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:SLN) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $23.00, but opened at $23.86. Silence Therapeutics shares last traded at $23.86, with a volume of 100 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SLN. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $99.00 price target on shares of Silence Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Silence Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Silence Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 26th.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.16.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Silence Therapeutics stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Silence Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:SLN) by 405.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,118 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,118 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Silence Therapeutics were worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 7.56% of the company’s stock.

Silence Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:SLN)

Silence Therapeutics plc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel ribonucleic acid (RNA) therapeutics in hematology, cardiovascular, and other rare and metabolic indications. The company's platform includes mRNAi GalNAc Oligonucleotide Discovery platform designed to accurately target specific disease-associated genes in the liver.

