Silver Tiger Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLVTF) Short Interest Up 58.1% in November

Silver Tiger Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLVTF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,700 shares, a growth of 58.1% from the October 31st total of 7,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 204,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS SLVTF traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $0.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 77,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,143. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.46. Silver Tiger Metals has a 52 week low of $0.29 and a 52 week high of $0.67.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Silver Tiger Metals from C$1.30 to C$1.55 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.

Silver Tiger Metals, Inc operates as an exploration company. The firm engages in the mineral exploration activities of gold and silver. It operates in El Tigre property located in Sonora State, Mexico. The company was founded on June 14, 2010 and is headquartered in Halifax, Canada.

