Simplify Volt Cloud and Cybersecurity Disruption ETF (NYSEARCA:VCLO) Trading 3.9% Higher

Shares of Simplify Volt Cloud and Cybersecurity Disruption ETF (NYSEARCA:VCLO) traded up 3.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $17.38 and last traded at $17.26. 18,519 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 7% from the average session volume of 17,352 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.62.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.02.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VCLO. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Simplify Volt Cloud and Cybersecurity Disruption ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Simplify Volt Cloud and Cybersecurity Disruption ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $150,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Simplify Volt Cloud and Cybersecurity Disruption ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $208,000.

Further Reading: What Every Investor Needs to Understand About Secondary Public Offerings

Receive News & Ratings for Simplify Volt Cloud and Cybersecurity Disruption ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simplify Volt Cloud and Cybersecurity Disruption ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.