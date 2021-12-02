Singapore Exchange Limited (OTCMKTS:SPXCY) Short Interest Update

Singapore Exchange Limited (OTCMKTS:SPXCY) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the October 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SPXCY. Jefferies Financial Group cut Singapore Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Singapore Exchange from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Singapore Exchange from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday.

OTCMKTS:SPXCY opened at $97.73 on Thursday. Singapore Exchange has a 12 month low of $97.51 and a 12 month high of $133.13. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $106.86.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were paid a dividend of $3.5795 per share. This is a positive change from Singapore Exchange’s previous dividend of $2.68. This represents a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th.

About Singapore Exchange

Singapore Exchange Ltd. is an investment holding company, which engages in the treasury management, provision of management and administrative services to related corporations, provision of contract processing and technology connectivity services. It operates through the following segments: Equities; Fixed Income, Currencies and Commodities; Data, Connectivity & Indices; and Corporate.

