SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) vs. Alimco Financial (OTCMKTS:ALMC) Head to Head Review

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) and Alimco Financial (OTCMKTS:ALMC) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, valuation and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

64.3% of SiTime shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of Alimco Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 0.8% of SiTime shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 35.1% of Alimco Financial shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for SiTime and Alimco Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SiTime 0 0 5 0 3.00 Alimco Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A

SiTime currently has a consensus price target of $312.00, suggesting a potential upside of 3.16%. Given SiTime’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe SiTime is more favorable than Alimco Financial.

Profitability

This table compares SiTime and Alimco Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SiTime 7.86% 5.57% 4.96% Alimco Financial N/A N/A N/A

Volatility & Risk

SiTime has a beta of 0.84, suggesting that its share price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Alimco Financial has a beta of 0.09, suggesting that its share price is 91% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares SiTime and Alimco Financial’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SiTime $116.16 million 50.13 -$9.37 million $0.66 458.24 Alimco Financial N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Alimco Financial has lower revenue, but higher earnings than SiTime.

Summary

SiTime beats Alimco Financial on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SiTime

SiTime Corporation provides silicon timing systems in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. It provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. The company's solutions are used in various markets, including enterprise and telecommunications infrastructure, automotive, industrial, Internet of Things, mobile, and aerospace and defense. It offers its products through distributors and resellers. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California. SiTime Corporation was formerly a subsidiary of MegaChips Corporation.

About Alimco Financial

Alimco Financial Corporation focuses on business financing solutions. The company was formerly known as Alliance Semiconductor Corporation and changed its name to Alimco Financial Corporation in 2017. Alimco Financial Corporation was founded in 1985 and is based in West Palm Beach, Florida.

