Skrumble Network Price Reaches $0.0060 on Exchanges (SKM)

Skrumble Network (CURRENCY:SKM) traded 35.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 2nd. In the last week, Skrumble Network has traded 26.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Skrumble Network has a market capitalization of $6.10 million and $19.69 million worth of Skrumble Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Skrumble Network coin can now be purchased for about $0.0060 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001242 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00003898 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001765 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.71 or 0.00043611 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $135.81 or 0.00239678 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.42 or 0.00007793 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.40 or 0.00087191 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Skrumble Network Profile

SKM is a coin. It was first traded on April 7th, 2018. Skrumble Network’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,021,680,996 coins. Skrumble Network’s official website is skrumble.network . Skrumble Network’s official Twitter account is @skrumblehq and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Skrumble Network blockchain and application allows users to perform communications and financial transactions securely. SKM is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the Skrumble Network ecosystem. “

