SmartRent (NYSE:SMRT) Research Coverage Started at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of SmartRent (NYSE:SMRT) in a research note issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock.

SMRT stock opened at 10.82 on Tuesday. SmartRent has a 1 year low of 8.81 and a 1 year high of 15.14.

About SmartRent

SmartRent, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides an integrated smart home operating system to residential property owners and operators, homebuilders, institutional home buyers, developers, and residents in the United States. The company’s products and solutions include smart apartments and homes, access control for buildings, common areas, and rental units, asset protection and monitoring, parking management, self-guided tours, and community and resident Wi-Fi.

