SmartRent (NYSE:SMRT) Research Coverage Started at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of SmartRent (NYSE:SMRT) in a research note issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock.
SMRT stock opened at 10.82 on Tuesday. SmartRent has a 1 year low of 8.81 and a 1 year high of 15.14.
About SmartRent
Featured Article: What is the Russell 2000 Index?
Receive News & Ratings for SmartRent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SmartRent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.