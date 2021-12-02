Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $144.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.93 million. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 31.00% and a negative return on equity of 24.57%. The firm’s revenue was up 46.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.27) earnings per share.

Shares of SMAR traded up $1.67 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $61.16. 2,010,330 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,123,408. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.70 billion, a PE ratio of -53.65 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.43. Smartsheet has a 52-week low of $51.11 and a 52-week high of $85.65.

In related news, Director Geoffrey T. Barker sold 6,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.01, for a total transaction of $445,567.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CRO Michael Arntz sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $225,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 271,346 shares of company stock worth $19,769,858. Insiders own 6.07% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Smartsheet stock. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) by 56.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,940 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,598 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Smartsheet were worth $1,441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 86.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Smartsheet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $65.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.00.

About Smartsheet

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

