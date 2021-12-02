SnodeCoin (SND) Tops One Day Volume of $1,126.00

SnodeCoin (CURRENCY:SND) traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 2nd. One SnodeCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0056 or 0.00000010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. SnodeCoin has a market capitalization of $242,570.88 and approximately $1,126.00 worth of SnodeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, SnodeCoin has traded 49.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001221 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00003622 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001774 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.70 or 0.00043805 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $133.14 or 0.00236140 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.36 or 0.00007728 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.20 or 0.00087263 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About SnodeCoin

SND is a coin. SnodeCoin’s total supply is 43,149,969 coins and its circulating supply is 43,049,969 coins. SnodeCoin’s official Twitter account is @ruslanyocto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SnodeCoin is snode.co

According to CryptoCompare, “The Sandcoin project allows its holders to participate in the creation of a crowd-sourced sand quarry project in which non-metallic materials will be mined to generate revenue and buy-back the SND token at a higher price. The SND token is an Ethereum-based asset. “

Buying and Selling SnodeCoin

