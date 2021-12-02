Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $334.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.13 million. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 89.38% and a negative return on equity of 15.26%. The business’s revenue was up 109.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.00) earnings per share.

NYSE:SNOW traded up $49.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $360.28. 15,066,300 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,029,245. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $343.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $294.26. The company has a market cap of $108.41 billion, a PE ratio of -118.12 and a beta of 1.55. Snowflake has a 12-month low of $184.71 and a 12-month high of $429.00.

SNOW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $350.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Snowflake from $353.00 to $421.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Snowflake from $360.00 to $393.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Snowflake from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $356.34.

In related news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 63,093 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.74, for a total transaction of $19,668,611.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director John Dennis Mcmahon sold 41,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.44, for a total transaction of $11,975,269.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 833,879 shares of company stock valued at $281,107,406. 11.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Snowflake stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $664,000. 62.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Snowflake

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

