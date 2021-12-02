Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Upgraded to “Buy” at Citigroup

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) was upgraded by Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on SNOW. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 price objective (up previously from $375.00) on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Thursday. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $455.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Snowflake from $305.00 to $397.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $346.26.

Get Snowflake alerts:

Shares of SNOW opened at $311.00 on Thursday. Snowflake has a 1-year low of $184.71 and a 1-year high of $429.00. The stock has a market cap of $93.58 billion, a PE ratio of -101.97 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $343.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $293.80.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.10. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 89.38% and a negative return on equity of 15.26%. The business had revenue of $334.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.13 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.00) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 109.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Snowflake will post -2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Snowflake news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 63,093 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.74, for a total value of $19,668,611.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director John Dennis Mcmahon sold 41,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.00, for a total transaction of $12,696,810.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 833,879 shares of company stock worth $281,107,406 over the last three months. 11.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the 3rd quarter worth about $7,396,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Snowflake by 104.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,229,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,840,000 after buying an additional 627,031 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Snowflake by 48.1% in the 3rd quarter. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,029,000 after buying an additional 926 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its holdings in Snowflake by 274.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 42,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,824,000 after purchasing an additional 31,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Snowflake by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.42% of the company’s stock.

About Snowflake

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

Read More: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Snowflake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowflake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.