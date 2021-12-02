Societe Generale Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSY)

Societe Generale reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSY) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on SBGSY. HSBC cut Schneider Electric S.E. from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Schneider Electric S.E. from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised Schneider Electric S.E. to an outperform rating and set a €200.00 ($227.27) price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st.

Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $120.50.

Get Schneider Electric S.E. alerts:

SBGSY stock opened at $35.91 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Schneider Electric S.E. has a 1-year low of $27.22 and a 1-year high of $37.23.

Schneider Electric SE engages in the digital transformation of energy management and automation. It operates through the following segments: Energy Management; Industrial Automation; and Central Functions and Digital Costs. The Energy Management segment leverages a complete end-to-end technology offering enabled by EcoStruxure.

Further Reading: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Schneider Electric S.E. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schneider Electric S.E. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.