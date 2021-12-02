Sopheon (LON:SPE) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $906.63

Shares of Sopheon plc (LON:SPE) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 906.63 ($11.85) and traded as low as GBX 901 ($11.77). Sopheon shares last traded at GBX 901 ($11.77), with a volume of 6,600 shares changing hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of £94.71 million and a PE ratio of 83.43. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 934.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 906.63.

Sopheon Company Profile (LON:SPE)

Sopheon plc designs, develops, and markets software products with associated implementation and consultancy services in North America and Europe. The company's software products comprise Accolade, Accolade Express, Accolade Cloud, Accolade Go, Accolade Integration, and Accolade Accelerators. Its solutions provide support for innovation planning, road mapping, idea and concept development, process and project management, portfolio management and optimization, and resource planning, as well as analytics, collaborative workflow, product lifecycle management, stage-gate automation, capital expenditure management, and strategic initiative management and strategic planning.

