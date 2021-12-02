South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) Stock Rating Lowered by Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has $25.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $24.00.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on SJI. TheStreet lowered South Jersey Industries from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Maxim Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of South Jersey Industries in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on South Jersey Industries from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded South Jersey Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $26.63.

Shares of SJI opened at $23.51 on Monday. South Jersey Industries has a 12-month low of $20.48 and a 12-month high of $29.24. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of 27.66, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.90.

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.02. South Jersey Industries had a return on equity of 9.80% and a net margin of 4.06%. The business had revenue of $365.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $286.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that South Jersey Industries will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This is a positive change from South Jersey Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.27%. South Jersey Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 142.35%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in South Jersey Industries by 303.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,496 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125 shares in the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. bought a new position in South Jersey Industries in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Bbva USA bought a new position in South Jersey Industries in the second quarter worth approximately $59,000. Costello Asset Management INC boosted its holdings in South Jersey Industries by 12.3% in the third quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 4,550 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in South Jersey Industries in the second quarter worth approximately $150,000. Institutional investors own 93.74% of the company’s stock.

South Jersey Industries Company Profile

South Jersey Industries, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of energy-related products and services. It operates through the following segments: SJG Utility Operations; ETG Utility Operations; ELK Utility Operations, Wholesale Energy Operations; Retail Electric Operations; Appliance Service Operations; Midstream; and Corporate & Services.

