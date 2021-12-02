South Shore Capital Advisors Acquires 2,735 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

South Shore Capital Advisors raised its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,038 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,735 shares during the quarter. Pfizer makes up about 1.3% of South Shore Capital Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. South Shore Capital Advisors’ holdings in Pfizer were worth $690,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,407,973 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $60,557,000 after buying an additional 61,894 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,912 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,330,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the period. First Bancorp Inc ME acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 3rd quarter valued at $694,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,758,672 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $161,660,000 after buying an additional 470,790 shares during the period. Finally, Greenwich Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 120,558 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,185,000 after buying an additional 9,159 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.99% of the company’s stock.

In other Pfizer news, EVP Douglas M. Lankler sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.37, for a total transaction of $2,174,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John D. Young sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total value of $7,509,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Pfizer stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Thursday, reaching $54.61. The stock had a trading volume of 519,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,545,869. The company has a market capitalization of $306.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $45.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.74. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.36 and a 52 week high of $55.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.26. Pfizer had a return on equity of 31.66% and a net margin of 27.66%. The company had revenue of $24.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 134.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is presently 46.43%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Sunday, October 3rd. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Pfizer from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Friday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Pfizer from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.53.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

