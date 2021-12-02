South Shore Capital Advisors Has $269,000 Stake in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE)

South Shore Capital Advisors increased its position in shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,297 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the period. South Shore Capital Advisors’ holdings in Vale were worth $269,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VALE. Sittner & Nelson LLC increased its stake in Vale by 421.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 1,237 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd bought a new position in shares of Vale in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vale by 2,287.1% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 740 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP increased its stake in shares of Vale by 336.8% in the 2nd quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 1,660 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC increased its stake in shares of Vale by 105.2% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 4,298 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 2,203 shares during the last quarter. 24.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vale stock traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $12.79. The stock had a trading volume of 617,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,849,850. Vale S.A. has a 12 month low of $11.16 and a 12 month high of $23.17. The company has a market capitalization of $65.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.68, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Vale (NYSE:VALE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by ($0.36). Vale had a net margin of 31.28% and a return on equity of 69.55%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Vale S.A. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th were issued a dividend of $0.684 per share. This is a positive change from Vale’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.30. This represents a yield of 16.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd. Vale’s payout ratio is currently 86.49%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered Vale from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. UBS Group lowered Vale from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Vale from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Vale from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $12.50 in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, HSBC lowered Vale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.50 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.47.

Vale SA engages in the production and exportation of iron ore, pellets, manganese, and iron alloys. It operates through the following segments: Ferrous Minerals, Base Metals, and Coal. The Ferrous Minerals segment includes production and extraction of iron ore, iron ore pellets, manganese, other ferrous products, and logistic services.

