Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Stock Price Down 7.7%

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) shares fell 7.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $4.43 and last traded at $4.43. 388,738 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 16,773,322 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.80.
A number of research firms recently weighed in on SWN. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Southwestern Energy from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Southwestern Energy in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Southwestern Energy from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. UBS Group raised shares of Southwestern Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $4.00 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Southwestern Energy from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Southwestern Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.25.
The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.80, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.30 and a beta of 1.12.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Southwestern Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Southwestern Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Southwestern Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000. Advisor Partners LLC bought a new stake in Southwestern Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Man Group plc bought a new stake in Southwestern Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,000. 61.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN)
Southwestern Energy Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). It operates through the Exploration and Production (E&P), and Marketing segments. The E&P segment includes operations in northeast Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and southwest Pennsylvania, The Marketing segment deals in the marketing and transportation of natural gas, oil and NGLs primarily produced in E&P.
