Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Stock Price Down 7.7%

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) shares fell 7.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $4.43 and last traded at $4.43. 388,738 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 16,773,322 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.80.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SWN. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Southwestern Energy from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Southwestern Energy in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Southwestern Energy from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. UBS Group raised shares of Southwestern Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $4.00 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Southwestern Energy from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Southwestern Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.25.

Get Southwestern Energy alerts:

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.80, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.30 and a beta of 1.12.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The energy company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03. Southwestern Energy had a negative net margin of 55.08% and a positive return on equity of 324.52%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Southwestern Energy will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Southwestern Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Southwestern Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Southwestern Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000. Advisor Partners LLC bought a new stake in Southwestern Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Man Group plc bought a new stake in Southwestern Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,000. 61.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN)

Southwestern Energy Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). It operates through the Exploration and Production (E&P), and Marketing segments. The E&P segment includes operations in northeast Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and southwest Pennsylvania, The Marketing segment deals in the marketing and transportation of natural gas, oil and NGLs primarily produced in E&P.

Recommended Story: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Receive News & Ratings for Southwestern Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwestern Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.