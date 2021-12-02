Southwestern Energy to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.65 Per Share, Truist Securiti Forecasts (NYSE:SWN)

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti decreased their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Southwestern Energy in a report released on Monday, November 29th. Truist Securiti analyst N. Dingmann now expects that the energy company will earn $0.65 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.70. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Southwestern Energy’s FY2022 earnings at $2.06 EPS.

SWN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Southwestern Energy in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Southwestern Energy from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Southwestern Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $7.00 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Southwestern Energy from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Southwestern Energy from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Southwestern Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.25.

Shares of SWN stock opened at $4.25 on Thursday. Southwestern Energy has a one year low of $2.72 and a one year high of $5.96. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.11 and its 200 day moving average is $5.07. The company has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.30 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.80, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.22.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The energy company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03. Southwestern Energy had a negative net margin of 55.08% and a positive return on equity of 324.52%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.08 EPS.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWN. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Advisor Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Man Group plc bought a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Institutional investors own 61.98% of the company’s stock.

About Southwestern Energy

Southwestern Energy Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). It operates through the Exploration and Production (E&P), and Marketing segments. The E&P segment includes operations in northeast Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and southwest Pennsylvania, The Marketing segment deals in the marketing and transportation of natural gas, oil and NGLs primarily produced in E&P.

