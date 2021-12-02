Sparkle Loyalty (SPRKL) Reaches Market Capitalization of $20,721.72

Sparkle Loyalty (CURRENCY:SPRKL) traded 4.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 2nd. In the last week, Sparkle Loyalty has traded up 0.7% against the US dollar. Sparkle Loyalty has a total market capitalization of $20,721.72 and $389.00 worth of Sparkle Loyalty was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Sparkle Loyalty coin can currently be bought for $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00003763 BTC.

Sparkle Loyalty Coin Profile

Sparkle Loyalty (SPRKL) is a coin. Sparkle Loyalty’s total supply is 70,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,017,308 coins. The Reddit community for Sparkle Loyalty is https://reddit.com/r/Sparklemobile and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Sparkle Loyalty’s official website is sparkleloyalty.io . Sparkle Loyalty’s official Twitter account is @Sparkletoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Sparkle Proof of loyalty or PoL is a smart contract designed to reward users for simply holding Sparkle tokens. The solution stems from various apparent issues found in many staking mechanisms currently available. By removing the randomization process Sparkle's PoL can deliver a more accurate rate of return to all participants. “

Buying and Selling Sparkle Loyalty

