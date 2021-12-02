Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) Shares Gap Up to $35.23

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $35.23, but opened at $37.35. Spirit AeroSystems shares last traded at $37.35, with a volume of 53,225 shares trading hands.

SPR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $62.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Spirit AeroSystems from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Spirit AeroSystems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.85.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $43.72 and its 200 day moving average is $44.03. The company has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a PE ratio of -5.11 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.06.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The aerospace company reported ($1.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.77) by ($0.36). Spirit AeroSystems had a negative net margin of 19.06% and a negative return on equity of 65.08%. The firm had revenue of $980.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.34) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. will post -3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 10th. Spirit AeroSystems’s dividend payout ratio is currently -0.58%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SPR. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 585.4% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,284,079 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $154,976,000 after purchasing an additional 2,804,919 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $125,263,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 43.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,231,875 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $187,006,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279,596 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 9,558.7% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 823,601 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $36,395,000 after purchasing an additional 815,074 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 212.1% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,085,471 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $47,968,000 after purchasing an additional 737,686 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.23% of the company’s stock.

About Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR)

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of aero structures for commercial and defense aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, Wing Systems, and All Other. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems.

