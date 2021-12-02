Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) Price Target Lowered to $142.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) had its target price reduced by BMO Capital Markets from $170.00 to $142.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the software company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target suggests a potential upside of 27.13% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. UBS Group upgraded Splunk from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $137.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and set a C$140.00 price target on shares of Splunk in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Splunk from $190.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Splunk in a report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Splunk from $155.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Splunk has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $168.63.

SPLK stock opened at $111.70 on Thursday. Splunk has a 1-year low of $110.28 and a 1-year high of $207.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.37. The company has a market capitalization of $18.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.20 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $150.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $142.57.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The software company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.36) by $0.99. The firm had revenue of $664.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $646.52 million. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 58.63% and a negative net margin of 49.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.96) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Splunk will post -5.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Graham Smith sold 1,500 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $255,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 359 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.50, for a total value of $54,747.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,881 shares of company stock valued at $5,018,967 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SPLK. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of Splunk in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Splunk in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Splunk in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Splunk in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Cedar Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Splunk in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.17% of the company’s stock.

Splunk Company Profile

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics and industries. The company was founded by Erik M.

