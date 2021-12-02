Sprott Physical Uranium Trust (OTCMKTS:SRUUF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Sprott Physical Uranium Trust (OTCMKTS:SRUUF) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 425,700 shares, a drop of 39.2% from the October 31st total of 700,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,300,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of Sprott Physical Uranium Trust stock traded down 0.34 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching 10.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 464,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 591,349. Sprott Physical Uranium Trust has a one year low of 7.50 and a one year high of 15.10.

