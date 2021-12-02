Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) Releases Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.260-$0.300 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.340. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.45 billion-$1.48 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.50 billion.Sprouts Farmers Market also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $2.040-$2.080 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ SFM traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $26.62. The stock had a trading volume of 1,974,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,319,502. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.71 and a 200-day moving average of $24.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.28 and a beta of 0.25. Sprouts Farmers Market has a 12-month low of $19.13 and a 12-month high of $29.35.

Get Sprouts Farmers Market alerts:

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.16. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 29.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. Sprouts Farmers Market’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Sprouts Farmers Market will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SFM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a hold rating to a reduce rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $22.80.

About Sprouts Farmers Market

Sprouts Farmers Markets, Inc engages in the operation of healthy grocery stores. The firm specializes in fresh, natural and organic products. Its products include fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, grocery, meat and seafood, deli, bakery, dairy, frozen foods, body care and natural household items.

See Also: Diversification

Receive News & Ratings for Sprouts Farmers Market Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprouts Farmers Market and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.