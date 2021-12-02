Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Shares Purchased by Summit X LLC

Summit X LLC boosted its holdings in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 5.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 974 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Summit X LLC’s holdings in Square were worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Square by 308.0% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 102 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Square in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Square in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Square in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new position in Square in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SQ stock opened at $194.50 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $238.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $243.02. The firm has a market cap of $89.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 181.78, a PEG ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 2.36. Square, Inc. has a 1 year low of $191.36 and a 1 year high of $289.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.90.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. Square had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 3.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Square, Inc. will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

SQ has been the topic of a number of research reports. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $319.00 price target on shares of Square in a research note on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet cut Square from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Square from $312.00 to $295.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Square in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Square from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $298.28.

In related news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $135,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Alyssa Henry sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.08, for a total value of $2,420,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 83,667 shares of company stock worth $20,701,507. Corporate insiders own 15.12% of the company’s stock.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

