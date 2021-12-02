Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Shares Sold by RFG Advisory LLC

RFG Advisory LLC cut its holdings in shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,343 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 69 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Square were worth $562,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sfmg LLC lifted its holdings in Square by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 1,129 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Square by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,656 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of Square by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 2,271 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Morris Retirement Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Square by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morris Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 1,483 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lake Street Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Square by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 2,083 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SQ opened at $194.50 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market cap of $89.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 181.78, a PEG ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a 50-day moving average of $238.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $243.02. Square, Inc. has a 12-month low of $191.36 and a 12-month high of $289.23.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.48 billion. Square had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Square, Inc. will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.78, for a total value of $2,337,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $125,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 83,667 shares of company stock valued at $20,701,507. 15.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Square from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Square from $290.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Tigress Financial increased their target price on shares of Square from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Square in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Square in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $322.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $298.28.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

