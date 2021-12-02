Stagecoach Group plc (OTCMKTS:SAGKF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Stagecoach Group plc (OTCMKTS:SAGKF) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Stagecoach Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 25th.

OTCMKTS:SAGKF remained flat at $$0.96 during trading hours on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.64. Stagecoach Group has a 1-year low of $0.60 and a 1-year high of $1.50.

Stagecoach Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides public transportation services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: UK Bus (Regional Operations), UK Bus (London), and UK Rail. The company offers bus, coach, rail, and tram services. It operates city buses primarily in Liverpool, Newcastle, Hull, Manchester, Oxford, Sheffield, Cambridge, and Exeter through a fleet of approximately 7,100 buses and coaches; inter-urban services linking major towns within its regional operating areas, as well as megabus.com, an inter-city coach service; and buses from 10 depots with a fleet of approximately 1,150 buses serving routes in and around east and south-east London.

