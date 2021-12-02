Stantec Inc. (TSE:STN) Receives C$71.00 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Stantec Inc. (TSE:STN) (NYSE:STN) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$71.00.

STN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Stantec from C$65.00 to C$67.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. National Bank Financial cut Stantec from an “outperform overweight” rating to a “sector perform overweight” rating and set a C$60.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Stantec from C$59.00 to C$65.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Stantec from C$72.00 to C$78.00 in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Desjardins boosted their price objective on Stantec from C$66.00 to C$75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd.

In other Stantec news, Director Theresa Jang acquired 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$69.42 per share, for a total transaction of C$34,708.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$989,039.17. Also, Director Valentino Dimanno sold 1,895 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$72.28, for a total value of C$136,970.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,306 shares in the company, valued at C$1,829,117.68. Insiders sold 12,466 shares of company stock valued at $808,621 over the last 90 days.

Stantec stock opened at C$69.60 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.52, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.35. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$65.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$59.98. The company has a market cap of C$7.74 billion and a PE ratio of 38.77. Stantec has a fifty-two week low of C$38.61 and a fifty-two week high of C$72.50.

Stantec (TSE:STN) (NYSE:STN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported C$0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.67 by C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$932.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$971.56 million. As a group, analysts predict that Stantec will post 2.9200002 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.21%.

Stantec Inc provides professional consulting services in the area of infrastructure and facilities in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

