State of Alaska Department of Revenue Acquires 3,905 Shares of NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST) by 23.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 20,494 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,905 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in NETSTREIT were worth $484,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in NETSTREIT by 3.1% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in NETSTREIT by 26.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in NETSTREIT by 6.8% during the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 18,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in NETSTREIT by 84.9% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in NETSTREIT by 72.4% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,307 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.36% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on NTST shares. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of NETSTREIT from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of NETSTREIT from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of NETSTREIT from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NETSTREIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on shares of NETSTREIT from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NETSTREIT presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.14.

Shares of NYSE:NTST opened at $20.72 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.79. The company has a market capitalization of $821.03 million, a PE ratio of 121.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 3.02. NETSTREIT Corp. has a 1 year low of $16.63 and a 1 year high of $26.92.

NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.14). NETSTREIT had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 0.90%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NETSTREIT Corp. will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.86%. NETSTREIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 470.59%.

About NETSTREIT

NETSTREIT is an internally managed Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring single-tenant net lease retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high-quality properties leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets.

