State of Alaska Department of Revenue Acquires 630 Shares of Clearwater Paper Co. (NYSE:CLW)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of Clearwater Paper Co. (NYSE:CLW) by 5.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 12,169 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned 0.07% of Clearwater Paper worth $466,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CLW. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Clearwater Paper by 1.5% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 78,332 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,947,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Clearwater Paper by 3,040.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,476 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,429 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Clearwater Paper by 104.5% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 21,052 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $792,000 after acquiring an additional 10,757 shares during the period. Camelot Portfolios LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clearwater Paper during the second quarter worth approximately $360,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Clearwater Paper by 22.3% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 31,410 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $910,000 after acquiring an additional 5,725 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.36% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CLW opened at $40.21 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. Clearwater Paper Co. has a 1-year low of $27.30 and a 1-year high of $45.81. The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.55 and a 200-day moving average of $33.49. The company has a market cap of $671.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.78 and a beta of 1.23.

Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.25. Clearwater Paper had a negative net margin of 0.86% and a positive return on equity of 5.44%. The company had revenue of $450.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $424.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.59 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Clearwater Paper Co. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

CLW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Clearwater Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Clearwater Paper from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 20th.

About Clearwater Paper

Clearwater Paper Corp. engages in the manufacturing and selling of private label tissue, paperboard, and pulp-based products. It operates through the Consumer Products, and Pulp and Paperboard segments. The Consumer Products segment manufactures and sells a complete line of at-home tissue products. The Pulp and Paperboard segment produces and markets solid bleached sulfate paperboard for the high-end segment of the packaging industry and offers custom sheeting, slitting, and cutting of paperboard.

