State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $517,000 Stock Holdings in Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX) by 3.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 12,184 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Six Flags Entertainment were worth $517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SIX. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 24.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,244,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,840,000 after acquiring an additional 1,645,621 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 447.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,185,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,287,000 after acquiring an additional 968,644 shares during the last quarter. Fir Tree Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Six Flags Entertainment in the second quarter worth $33,789,000. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its holdings in Six Flags Entertainment by 25.2% in the second quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,236,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,780,000 after purchasing an additional 449,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Six Flags Entertainment by 12.3% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,008,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,201,000 after purchasing an additional 328,803 shares in the last quarter. 84.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Selim A. Bassoul acquired 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $41.95 per share, with a total value of $3,356,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Arik W. Ruchim purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $37.98 per share, with a total value of $3,798,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 430,000 shares of company stock valued at $17,602,000 in the last ninety days. 0.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SIX stock opened at $36.12 on Thursday. Six Flags Entertainment Co. has a 52-week low of $30.87 and a 52-week high of $51.75. The company has a 50-day moving average of $42.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.72 and a beta of 2.38.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $638.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $587.07 million. Six Flags Entertainment had a net margin of 3.58% and a negative return on equity of 4.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 406.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.37) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Six Flags Entertainment Co. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SIX. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Six Flags Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.20.

Six Flags Entertainment Corp. engages in operating of theme parks. It operates under the brand name Six Flags, which offers rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. The company was founded by Angus G. Wynne Jr. in 1961 and is headquartered in Arlington, TX.

